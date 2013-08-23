© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

SanDisk completes acquisition of SMART Storage Systems

SanDisk Corporation has completed its acquisition of SMART Storage Systems, a developer of enterprise solid state drives based on the SATA and SAS storage protocols.

With the completion of the acquisition, SMART Storage Systems is being combined with SanDisk’s Enterprise Storage Solutions, which will be led by John Scaramuzzo. John has been the President of SMART Storage Systems and is a veteran of the storage industry with more than 25 years of experience at Seagate, Maxtor, Quantum and Digital Equipment Corporation. John assumes the role of senior vice president, enterprise storage solutions, reporting to Sanjay Mehrotra, president and chief executive officer.



“I am delighted to welcome the employees of SMART Storage Systems to SanDisk and to build upon our momentum in the enterprise storage market,” said Mehrotra. “This acquisition enables SanDisk to address a large market opportunity in enterprise SATA products, and complements our strong enterprise SAS product portfolio. With this combination, SanDisk will have enterprise SSDs qualified with six of the top seven storage OEMs worldwide.”