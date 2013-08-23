© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Zuken expands operations in Poland

Zuken, a provider of electrical and electronic design software, plans for expansion in Poland with a new office in Krakow.

The operation will eventually employ 10 people providing local sales, software development, and support.



Gerhard Lipski, General Manager Zuken Europe, comments: “Our expanded presence in Poland gives us the resources we need to support the local operations of some of our key customers and to seek new customers. The strength of the country’s manufacturing and R&D base, coupled with growing business potential across a range of industries, make this an exciting time to enter the region.”



Initially, new account managers, Zygmunt Durda and Arkadiusz Bury, will extend Zuken's existing European team to offer Poland local sales and customer support.



The new office's initial focus will be on Poland's electrical design community. As part of an expansion strategy for Eastern Europe, the new Poland office will allow Zuken to pursue opportunities in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the Baltics.