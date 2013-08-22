© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

AMD Winner in Q2, Intel Up, Nvidia Down

While the news was disappointing year-to-year, the news was encouraging quarter-to-quarter. AMD overall unit shipments increased 10.9%, quarter-to-quarter, Intel increased 6.2%, and Nvidia decreased by 8%.

The overall PC market declined 2.5% quarter-to-quarter while the graphics market increased 4.6%. Overall this net 7.1% increase reflects an interest on the part of consumers for double-attach—the adding of a discrete GPU to a system with integrated processor graphics, and to a lesser extent dual AIBs in performance desktop machines, according to research and consulting firm, Jon Peddie Research (JPR).



AMD’s shipments of desktop heterogeneous GPU/CPUs, i.e., APUs declined 9.6% from Q1 and increased an astounding 47.1% in notebooks. The company’s overall PC graphics shipments increased 10.9%.



Intel’s desktop processor-graphics EPG shipments decreased from last quarter by 1.4%, and Notebooks increased by 12.13%. The company’s overall PC graphics shipments increased 6.2%.



Nvidia’s desktop discrete shipments were down 8.9% from last quarter; and, the company’s mobile discrete shipments decreased 7.1%. The company’s overall PC graphics shipments declined 8.0%.