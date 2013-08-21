© spfotocz dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics teams with Tapko

STMicroelectronics Teams with Tapko to Deliver Energy-Efficient Microcontrollers for Smart Building Automation

STMicroelectronics and Tapko Technologies, have released a KNX communication stack for all ST’s STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers. This initiative will speed up development of smart-building systems for automatic lighting, heating and other environmental controls that help enhance energy efficiency and user comfort.



The move addresses a market estimated at over EUR 600 million in Europe alone 2, and allows engineers to leverage the advanced capabilities of ST’s STM8 and STM32 microcontroller families for innovative residential or commercial building-automation products. Over 500 variants are available, including ultra-low-power STM8L and STM32L devices, maximizing freedom to optimize price, power consumption and functionality.



“With ST’s large families of 8-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers now readily available to the KNX community, we expect to see even more widespread deployment within Europe and worldwide of smart-building systems that help reduce the energy usage and environmental impact of homes, offices and factories everywhere,” said Petar Tomić, CEO of Tapko Technologies GmbH.



“The STM8 and STM32 families offer advanced features, extremely low energy consumption and extensive compatibility between devices, families and software helping to minimize development costs and time to market,” said Michel Buffa, Microcontroller Division Manager, STMicroelectronics. ”With the KNX stack now also ported, our customers can leverage this popular protocol to create competitive, high-performing smart-building solutions.”