© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Bel acquires Array Connector

Bel Fuse has acquired privately-held Array Connector Corporation, a manufacturer of aerospace and mil-spec connector products.

Miami-based Array Connector had revenue of approximately USD 10 million for 2012. The acquisition is anticipated to be neutral to Bel's earnings this year and accretive to earnings beginning in 2014.



"This is our fifth acquisition in the past 15 months, and the third specifically targeted to support the growth of our Cinch Connector division. With products including miniature 38999 connectors for military communications applications, ARINC809/EN4165 connectors for in-flight entertainment applications, and a line of filtered connectors primarily for military/aerospace applications, the acquisition significantly expands Cinch's product offerings. Array's modern machining and molding facilities increase Cinch's production capacity, and the acquisition also brings new customers, important intellectual property, and strong engineering capabilities. Combined with our recently announced joint venture with Radiall and our other recent acquisitions, we believe this will substantially strengthen Cinch's position as a first tier provider to domestic and international aerospace, military and commercial customers," said Daniel Bernstein, Bel's President and CEO.