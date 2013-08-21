© vladek-dreamstime.com

FPC - biggest order to date

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has received its largest mass production orders so far of over 3.1 million units for its swipe sensor technology for the Asian smartphone and tablet market for immediate delivery.

FPC has received an additional order for over 3'100'000 units of its swipe sensor technology, to be delivered in August and September 2013. These units will be used in Asian smartphones and tablets.



“Earlier this week, we announced our first mobile phone launch ever, in Japan. This new order from our partner CrucialTec targets the Japanese market, but also the initial ramp for other additional launches in other Asian markets,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.