EVault in strategic partnership with Memory World

EVault, a Seagate company, announces a strategic partnership with Memory World, a distributor of computer memory, digital storage solutions in Singapore.

Memory World was selected to distribute EVault SaaS, EVault Endpoint Protection and EVault Software in Singapore.



In addition to benefiting from EVault Software, EVault SaaS, and EVault Endpoint Protection, Memory World customers will be able to store and retrieve their data from client devices as well as servers, databases, and whole systems and will have the flexibility to define where and how they store their data.



“We’ve seen firsthand from our customers and resellers in Singapore the increasing demand for more dynamic, secure and fail proof cloud-based backup and recovery solutions. Until now, we were unable to find a vendor who could meet those demands,” said Marshall Wan, General Manager at Memory World. “As this region matures, it’s critical we partner with solution providers that can offer the best cloud services the market has to offer. With EVault’s established and proven track record in delivering cloud-connected data protection solutions, we have found the ideal partner to meet these needs now and in the long term.”