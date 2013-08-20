© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Chinese certification for Ioxus

Ioxus, a manufacturer of ultracapacitor technology for the automotive and transportation industries, has received certification of quality for its iMOD® 48V/165F ultracapacitor modules from the China North Vehicle Research Institute (NOVERI).

Ioxus’ ultracapacitors were tested for electrical, manufacturing, mechanical and thermal performance before being certified as suitable for use in Chinese transportation vehicles. Certification from NOVERI will further Ioxus’s reputation in China and increase demands for its ultracapacitors.



“Receiving certification from NOVERI for the safety and functionality of our ultracapacitors is further validation of the high quality and performance we guarantee our customers,” said Nick Cataldo, Sr. VP of Global Sales, Ioxus. “China is one of the world’s leading consumers of ultracapacitor technology and we are excited to continue expanding our presence in the country.”