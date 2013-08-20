© beisea dreamstime.com Components | August 20, 2013
Precise Biometrics collaborate with Fingerprint Cards
Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards (FPC) have entered into an agreement where FPC will license Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint algorithm to further enhance the performance of FPC world leading capacitive sensors.
FPC will bundle the algorithm into existing sensor products, primarily targeting mobile phones and tablets. The bundle will further enhance the performance of FPC sensors in terms of accuracy and speed which are important criteria especially in the fast growing mobile and tablet markets. The integration of Precise Biometrics’ algorithm to FPC products is successfully completed and FPC will start offering the bundled product to its partners and OEM customers in Q3 2013.
Johan Carlström, CEO of FPC said, “FPC selected Precise Biometrics as algorithm partner due to impressive performance of their algorithm in combination with our sensors. We strive to offer the best user experience possible for embedded sensors in mobile phones and tablets. Driven by the largest mobile manufacturers in the world, several hundred million users are, in the next two years, expected to purchase smartphones and tablets with built-in fingerprint sensors. It is of paramount importance to ensure these users a smooth, convenient, and secure user experience, thus the selection of Precise Biometrics as partner in algorithms.”
“We are very pleased to work closely with Fingerprint Cards,” said Thomas Marschall, CEO of Precise Biometrics. “Our evaluation shows that Fingerprint Card’s sensors have outstanding performance, including image quality, power consumption and footprint. Their position as market leader in the mobile phone and tablet space and their many design wins are also impressive. Forecasts by leading analysts of +1.5 billion smartphones being sold already in 2015, as well as clear signs that major players currently are working to include fingerprint sensors in their upcoming products, boosts our positive view on the market in the coming years. We also expect that widespread deployment of fingerprint sensors will positively impact our opportunities within the Match-on-Card business.”
