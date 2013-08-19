© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

'The solution occupies less than 1cm2'

Linear Technology launches the LTM4624, a 14V, 4A step-down µModule (micromodule) regulator in a 6.25 x 6.25 x 5.01mm BGA package which, including a few passive components, fits within 1cm2 on a single-sided PCB or 0.5cm2 double-sided.

Like other µModule regulators, the LTM4624 includes the DC/DC controller, power switches, inductor and compensation in a single package. Only two external ceramic capacitors (1206 case size) and a resistor (0603 or smaller case size) are required for operation. The LTM4624 operates from a 4V to 14V input supply, delivering a regulated output adjustable between 0.6V to 5.5V, ideal for applications in communications, storage, industrial, and medical systems.



The LTM4624 operates at a 1MHz typical switching frequency with a very low 5mV output ripple at full load during a 12VIN to 1.5VOUT conversion. With the addition of an external bias supply above 4V, the LTM4624 can operate from an input voltage as low as 2.375V. Overcurrent and overtemperature fault protection are included in the regulator.