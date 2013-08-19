© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New EVP at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor has named Paul Rolls Executive Vice President (EVP) of Worldwide Sales and Marketing to replace his retiring predecessor.

In his new position, Mr. Rolls will lead the company's sales, channel sales, corporate marketing, pricing and customer service organization. Backed by a portfolio of more than 44'000 products and leading-edge systems solutions, the company expects he and his teams to aggressively grow the business and expand market share. The company is also looking to Mr. Rolls to increase the total value proposition of ON Semiconductor by leveraging the technical expertise of the company’s Solutions Engineering Centers (SECs) and field application engineering (FAE) teams, and capitalizing on the company’s progressive supply chain programs.



“I am proud to be part of a nearly USD 3 billion global enterprise that has established itself as a significant player within the industry and a recognized leader in energy efficient solutions,” said Mr. Rolls. “The plan is to drive sales and design-win momentum upward by continuing to foster a cooperative, design-savvy environment in which the development of new and inventive electronics by our customers can flourish. Our customers’ success is, after all, our success. Being a member of the team with the stated goal of taking the company from its well-won status as a top global semiconductor supplier to a top 10 industry leader is going to be an exciting endeavor.”



Before his promotion, Mr. Rolls served as Senior Vice President Japan Sales and Marketing and Senior Vice President of Global Sales Operations at ON Semiconductor, serving in this position since joining the company in October 2012 until his recent promotion. Before joining the company, Mr. Rolls was the Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Integrated Device Technology, Inc.



Mr. Rolls was promoted to replace Bob Mahoney, who has headed up the company’s worldwide Sales and Marketing organization since 2006, and has been a leader within the company’s sales team since 2002. Mr. Mahoney announced his retirement earlier this summer and will remain with the company on a transition basis until his formal retirement at the end of the third quarter of this year.