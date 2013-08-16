© rob hill dreamstime.com

Vishay goes ultra-compact

Vishay Intertechnology, releases a new bidirectional symmetrical (BiSy) single-line ESD protection diode for portable electronics in the ultra-compact CLP0603 package.

Measuring 0.6 mm by 0.3 mm with a very low height of 0.27 mm, the VBUS05A1-SD0 offers low capacitance and leakage current for the protection of high-speed data lines against transient voltage signals.



The VBUS05A1-SD0 uses a 0603 (metric) chip-level package that is one of the smallest in the industry, requiring three times less board space than packages with a 1006 (metric) size. Due to its short leads and small package size, the diode's line inductance is very low, allowing fast transients such as an ESD strike to be clamped with minimal over- or undershoots.



With a very low load capacitance of < 0.8 pF, the VBUS05A1-SD0 can be used for the protection of high-speed data ports like HDMI, USB 3.0, and Thunderbolt in portable gaming systems, digital cameras, MP3 players, and mobile phones. The device features a low maximum leakage current of < 0.1 μA at the working voltage of 5.5 V, a breakdown voltage of 8.8 V typical at 1 mA, and a maximum clamping voltage of 18 V at 2.5 A.



The VBUS05A1-SD0 provides transient protection for one data line as per IEC 61000-4-2 at ± 13 kV (air and contact discharge). The device is lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, RoHS-compliant, and conforms to Vishay "Green" standards.