Applied Materials names Gary Dickerson CEO

Applied Materials announces that the Board has appointed Gary Dickerson as president and chief executive officer (CEO) and Mike Splinter as executive chairman of the Board, effective September 1, 2013.

Gary served for seven years as CEO of Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Inc. until its acquisition by Applied Materials in 2011 and spent 18 years at KLA-Tencor Corporation where he held a variety of operations and product development roles before serving as president and chief operating officer. He earned a BS degree in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri, Rolla and an MBA from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.



Mike, was named president and chief executive officer of Applied Materials and a member of its board of directors in 2003, and became chairman of the board in 2009. Mike is a 40-year veteran of the semiconductor industry and has led Applied to record revenue and profits during his tenure as CEO. This fall, he will receive the Semiconductor Industry Association's 2013 Robert N. Noyce Award for his outstanding achievements and leadership in support of the semiconductor industry.