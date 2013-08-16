© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Maxim to acquire Volterra

Maxim Integrated Products, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Volterra Semiconductor.

The transaction value is approximately USD 605 million equity value or USD 450 million net of Volterra's cash position of approximately USD 155 million.



Volterra develops highly integrated solutions primarily for the enterprise, cloud computing, communications, and networking markets.



"Maxim Integrated is known for its highly integrated solutions. With Volterra, we will strengthen our position in the enterprise and communications markets," said Tunç Doluca, Maxim's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We add a very talented team and leading-edge proprietary technology in high-current power management solutions, which further diversifies our business model."



"This is an attractive transaction for our employees, customers, and investors," said Jeffrey Staszak, Volterra's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Volterra team will build upon Maxim's scale and market leadership to expand our ability to deliver innovative and differentiated products to our customers. We remain committed to providing our customers with advanced technology solutions and world-class quality and support. Joining forces with the innovative Maxim team will present exciting new opportunities for Volterra's talented employees."



Pending regulatory approvals, Maxim's acquisition of Volterra is expected to close early in the December quarter.