© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Mouser stocks 4th generation Intel Core processors

Mouser Electronics is stocking 4th Generation Intel Core Processors, formerly known as Haswell, featuring 22nm architecture and Tri-Gate technology.

Processors are available in Desktop, Mobile, or Embedded varieties for design flexibility. Idle state power consumption has been lowered, creating a 20x improvement from the previous generation; with a 3-second wakeup time, made possible using Intel Rapid Start.