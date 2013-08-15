© vladek-dreamstime.com

Qimonda administrator signs MoU with MOSAID

The insolvency administrator over the estate of Qimonda AG, Dr. jur. Michael Jaffé and MOSAID Technologies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”).

The MoU calls for the Administrator and MOSAID to negotiate and conclude an agreement under which MOSAID would provide exclusive licensing services for Qimonda’s entire patent portfolio, comprised of approximately 7'500 patents and applications. The Administrator and MOSAID will attempt to conclude the formal agreement by December 31, 2013, latest.



“This agreement with MOSAID does not affect the ongoing sales process regarding Qimonda’s patent business that is likely to be finalized by the end of this year”, says Dr. Michael Jaffé, “but further exploring the opportunities of licensing the portfolio together with such an experienced partner like MOSAID represents an attractive alternative for the creditors in order to realize the significant value of the portfolio.”, he went on to say.



“We are extremely pleased to have signed this MoU with the Qimonda Administrator,” said John Lindgren, President and CEO, MOSAID. “The Qimonda AG patent portfolio represents some of the industry’s most innovative work in semiconductor memory and semiconductor process technology. Working to realize additional value from this portfolio would benefit the Qimonda estate, and would further cement MOSAID’s reputation as the intellectual property management company of choice.”