Rutronik to distribute for Yageo

With the RT0201, Yageo offers the smallest thin film precision chip resistor. It features an temperature coefficient as well as enhanced stability for audio, telecommunications, medical, industrial test and measurement.

The RT0201 is ideal for applications or designs requiring tight tolerance, low noise, accuracy and reliability. It is available at distributor Rutronik as of now.



The RT0201 is built on Yageo’s lithography and thin film technology, and is constructed out of a high grade ceramic body. The resistive material, nickel chromium (NiCr) is sputtered on the top side of the substrate. In order to meet the increasing demands for compact design and integrated function requirements, Yageo’s RT0201 thin film precision chip resistor comes with a rated power of 0.05W, a superior temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) as low as of ±10ppm/°C, and precision tolerances of down to ±0.05%, resistance range from 22Ω to 22KΩ. It also provides high reliability (40°C/95%RH, 1000h ∆R<±0.5%), high heat resistance (155°C, 1000H ∆R±0.5%) and tight resistance tolerances (±0.05%, ±0.1%, ±0.25%, ±0.5% and ±1%).