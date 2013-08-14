© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

New single-pole connector system by Hirose

Hiroses new DF59S series connector system is primarily dedicated for the LED lighting market but also for other applications where small connectors are required and immediately available from MSC.

Suitable applications are LED lighting, battery connections, small DC motor drives, power supplies and other small devices.



The connector range consists of a joint plug and a board mounted receptacle to give a board-to-board coplanar connection. The receptacle is unmolded to significantly reduce the depth profile of the connector to make it ultra slim to minimise board space. The low mated height profile is only 1.18mm.



The DF59S features a 3-Axis floating structure. This permits movement of + 0.5mm in X and Y directions, and + 0.2mm in Z direction allowing design flexibility during the installation when multiple boards are used.



Although compact in size, DF59S can accept a high current rating of 3A. The creepage distance of 3.05mm complies with IEC60664-1 when 250V voltage rating is applied. A total voltage rating of 350V maximum can be applied when the distance between two sets of connectors is 3mm, 250V can be applied at a distance of 2mm and 200V at 1.5mm. In a temperature range between -35 ° C to +105 ° C, the halogen-free plug-in system reaches up to 10 mating cycles in floating design (floating structure).