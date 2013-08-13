© Stadium IGT Components | August 13, 2013
New 'intelligent' HMI control panel from Stadium IGT
As the need for secure, controlled and monitored access to offices, factories and public buildings continues to increase so does the requirement for flexible and “intelligent” human-machine-interfaces (HMI).
UK HMI Solutions provider, Stadium IGT, now provide access and security system manufacturers with bespoke control panel solutions offering a number of innovative features. In their basic form the panel can be simply a cover-plate for an RF sensor with stop/go indication. Enhanced panels can include integration for ID card reading, the addition of a display for user information and high impact product or corporate branding
A feature of access panels from Stadium IGT is the use of their “Thin-Film” LED backlighting technology. This offers uniform light intensity of the display, low profile (2.00mm or less), rugged construction utilising hard coat acrylics (up to 5.0mm) and the option of construction with glass for ‘high-end’ architectural applications.
The bespoke design service offered by Stadium IGT allows complete customisation and panels can be specified with advanced capacitive switching, with or without illumination, and integrated with other technologies and components including card readers and LCD displays.
Terry Moss, Sales Director of Stadium IGT, comments, “Stadium IGT is a leading manufacturer of bespoke control and status panels for many diverse applications including; professional audio and broadcast equipment, industrial systems, safety and alarm panels, marine monitoring equipment, defence, agriculture and building services and automation. Our bespoke control panels are ideally suited to the building access and security market and offer system designers complete flexibility of functionality and aesthetics.”
A feature of access panels from Stadium IGT is the use of their “Thin-Film” LED backlighting technology. This offers uniform light intensity of the display, low profile (2.00mm or less), rugged construction utilising hard coat acrylics (up to 5.0mm) and the option of construction with glass for ‘high-end’ architectural applications.
The bespoke design service offered by Stadium IGT allows complete customisation and panels can be specified with advanced capacitive switching, with or without illumination, and integrated with other technologies and components including card readers and LCD displays.
Terry Moss, Sales Director of Stadium IGT, comments, “Stadium IGT is a leading manufacturer of bespoke control and status panels for many diverse applications including; professional audio and broadcast equipment, industrial systems, safety and alarm panels, marine monitoring equipment, defence, agriculture and building services and automation. Our bespoke control panels are ideally suited to the building access and security market and offer system designers complete flexibility of functionality and aesthetics.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments