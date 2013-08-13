© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC and Nanyang Technological University collaborate

STATS ChipPAC announces a collaborative partnership with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) focused on generating breakthrough innovations in next generation packaging technologies.

STATS ChipPAC and NTU will collaboratively focus on further advancement in wafer level packaging and interconnect technologies, and the acceleration of research on new materials and manufacturing processes. The partnership leverages the depth of resources in NTU's academicians and researchers, and STATS ChipPAC's experience in advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.



Based in Singapore, the university has made substantial contributions to Singapore's drive for research and innovation, as well as attracting top students and some of the world's best professors. The partnership is in full alignment with STATS ChipPAC's ongoing commitment to Singapore as the Company's global hub for advanced wafer level technology research and development (R&D), and Post Wafer fab Process (PWfP) for advanced mobile convergence devices.



"The semiconductor industry is evolving rapidly to meet the increasing device complexity and connectivity experience of today's electronic consumers. We are constantly seeking to expand our technology and manufacturing innovations in order to deliver differentiated solutions for our customers' next generation mobile convergence devices. We are excited to collaborate with NTU to harness semiconductor technologies that will drive the next generation of electronic devices," said Dr. Han Byung Joon, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, STATS ChipPAC.