© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Mouser team up with TI

Mouser Electronics is now offering highly integrated Temperature Sensing Solutions from Texas Instruments that will help speed the design cycle for the next generation of temperature sensors.

These TI Temperature Sensing Solutions feature high-performance analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and analog front end devices (AFEs). TI’s ADS1247 and ADS1248 high-integrated, 24-bit ADCs provide a complete front-end solution for temperature sensor applications, including thermal couples, thermistors, and resistance temperature detectors (RTDs). TI’s LMP90xx multi-channel, low-power 16- or 24-bit sensor AFEs include a true continuous background calibration feature that allows calibration at all gains and output data rates without interrupting the signal path. ADS1018 and ADS1118 are precision ADCs with integrated temperature sensor, voltage reference and oscillator.