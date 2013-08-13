© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

SanDisk invests in Tegile Systems

Flash memory storage solutions provider, SanDisk, has through its strategic investment arm, SanDisk Ventures, has invested in Tegile Systems.

Tegile is bringing a new generation of affordable hybrid storage arrays incorporating flash technology to enterprise customers. The Tegile solution provides better price-performance than traditional all-hard-disk-drive (HDD) storage arrays and offers a compelling way to address evolving enterprise requirements in a cost-effective manner. Specific financial terms of the SanDisk investment were not disclosed.



“With our unique flash-based hardware and software solutions and vertically integrated business model, SanDisk is helping enable a new generation of companies transform the enterprise,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at SanDisk. “We believe that Tegile is well positioned to bring the significant benefits of flash technology to enterprise customers through their innovative hybrid system solution.”



“We welcome flash industry leader SanDisk as a strategic partner and investor in Tegile,” said Rohit Kshetrapal, chief executive officer of Tegile. “Together with our other Series C partners, our relationship with SanDisk will enable us to unlock the potential of flash technology in the enterprise, and leverage the significant growth opportunities ahead of us.”