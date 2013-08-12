© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

New Freescale Freedom development platform

Farnell element14 will stock the new Freescale Freedom development platform, the FRDM-KE02Z, a low-cost development platform designed for rugged EMI performance applications based on the Kinetis E series of MCUs.

Featuring the Cortex M0+ Kinetis E Series microcontroller KE02Z64VQH2, a microcontroller built on the ARM Cortex®-M0+ core, the FRDM-KE02Z Freedom development platform offers design engineers robust, 5V tolerant EMC/ESD performance.



Accepting 5.5V Vcc inputs and tolerating up to 5.5V I/Os, and is hardy enough for use in industrial controls, remote communication devices, motor control and battery powered devices.



Features include an easy access MCU I/O, onboard accelerometer and thermistor sensors, motor control interface, capacitive touch slider and IrDA transmitter and receiver. The FRDM-KE02Z also incorporates OpenSDA, the Freescale open standard embedded serial and debug adapter, which offers users multiple options for serial communications, flash programming and run-control debugging.