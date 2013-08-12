© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

New SATA SSD Flash Controller from IntelliProp

IntelliProp, announced the availability of a new, SATA SSD (Solid State Drive) Flash Controller, the IPA-SA129-CT.

The new device was developed at IntelliProp's Longmont design center using their internally developed cores (SATA, flash, ECC, AES) and logic. The first customer development is preparing for production.



The IPA-SA129-CT is an SSD (Solid State Drive) flash controller for Serial ATA (SATA) applications supporting SATA 6Gb/s speeds. The IntelliProp IPA-SA129-CT (code named "Apache") features enterprise class ECC:BCH error correction, True End-to-End CRC, AES-XTS-256bit encryption and supports both MLC and SLC flash. The data path for read and write IO's of the IPA-SA129-CT controller is managed by IntelliProp's proprietary hardware accelerator engines to provide consistent, low latency access to user data.



This data path architecture focuses on maximizing IOPS and throughput while allowing the embedded processor cycles to be dedicated to garbage collection and background management tasks. "In addition to providing best in class performance, our customers are asking for the ability to differentiate their product and implement specific functionality at the application level, such as wear-leveling, SMART and true military secure erase," said Hiren Patel, VP of Business Development at IntelliProp. "IntelliProp's proprietary design will provide our customers with the ability to differentiate their products and provide excellent performance at both high and low queue depths in capacities up to 8TB," continued Mr. Patel. The IPA-SA129-CT is rated for industrial temperature operation.