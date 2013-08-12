© corepics vof dreamstime.com

New 10 mm standard SMD 7-Segment LED displays

Vishay Intertechnology has released two new series of 10 mm standard surface-mount 7-segment LED displays in compact, low-profile packages.

Utilizing AllnGaP on GaAs chip technology for high luminous intensity to 2750 µcd typical, the VDMx10x0 and VDMx10A1 series displays are offered in super red, soft orange, yellow, and green for a wide range of applications.



The devices offer evenly lighted, untinted segments and grey package surfaces. LED displays in the VDMx10A1 series feature common anode configurations and very low package heights of 2.1 mm. VDMx10x0 series devices are available in both common anode and cathode configurations and offer package heights of 3.75 mm.



The LED displays feature a ± 50° angle of half intensity, maximum forward voltage of 2.6 V for low power consumption, and are suitable for high-peak currents up to 60 mA per segment. All devices are grouped by luminous intensity, while yellow, green, and soft orange displays are also categorized by color.



The VDMx10x0 and VDMx10A1 series provide designers with an alternative to leaded 7-segment displays in control units and panel meters for any device offering numeric digital readouts. Typical end products will include test and measurement equipment, point-of-sale terminals, telecom systems, office equipment, consumer electronics, and medical equipment.



The RoHS-compliant devices are compatible with IR-reflow soldering processes and are preconditioned according to JEDEC Level 3.