"xPico Wi-Fi addresses a critical need in the M2M market, and further entrenches Lantronix as a leading connectivity and solutions provider," said Ron Frederickson, vice president of product development for Ticker Communications, Inc. -- a leading provider of broadcasting digital content for LED signs and other digital media. "Our development strategy requires smaller footprints, seamless integration, and easy deployment -- along with the ability to support applications with more and more robust feature sets including Soft AP, Wi-Fi capabilities, and zero-host load, to name a few. xPico Wi-Fi fits the bill, and we look forward to leveraging it in our future designs."
Tablet and Smartphone-enable Your Devices
Simultaneous access point and client functionality, a key differentiator for the xPico Wi-Fi module, allows the creation of its own secure Wi-Fi network for direct access as well as maintaining a Wi-Fi client connection to the existing Wi-Fi network. This allows machines to be directly accessed via smartphone or tablet.
"We have already found the new xPico Wi-Fi to be an easy-to-use, yet incredibly powerful chip alternative for our designs," said Claudio Foscan, head of development for technology and engineering consulting firm ECOnovis Engineering AG. "Not only does the product significantly speed the time to market for our new designs, but the ability to access and manage device data from iPhones® and iPads®, as well as Android devices, puts us on the cutting edge."
How to Buy
xPico Wi-Fi end-user volume pricing begins at $27.80 for 5,000 unit quantities, and is available for purchase globally through Lantronix.com, as well as through the company's distribution channels and partners on a worldwide basis. For more information or general questions about xPico Wi-Fi, high volume pricing, and availability, please contact us at sales@lantronix.com.
Lantronix announces global availability of xPico Wi-Fi
Lantronix announced the global availability of the new xPico Wi-Fi module, a compact, embedded wireless device server designed for easy and fast machine-to-Wi-Fi connectivity.
xPico Wi-Fi device: Key Features and Benefits
With the xPico Wi-Fi embedded module, Lantronix brings its industry-leading machine-to-machine connectivity expertise into one of the world's smallest and easiest to use machine-to-Wi-Fi device server. The xPico Wi-Fi device boasts a tiny footprint of 24mm x 16.5mm, and is pin and form factor compatible with other members of the Lantronix® xPico® product family.
- Easy to deploy and use: No need for software development or to write a single line of code.
- Innovative form factor: Compact footprint: 24mm x 16.5mm.
- Mobile-ready: Enables direct access to device data via smartphones, tablets and connected PCs.
- Soft AP: Unique simultaneous Soft-AP and Client mode, allows for easy points of access while maintaining a secure network.
- Robust: Device server application suite hardened by Lantronix over the last decade.
Secure: 256-bit AES Encryption.
- Industrial-ready: Operating environment at extended temperatures: -40° to +85° C.
- Standards-based: Conforms to latest WLAN and IP internetworking standards, ensuring interoperability and eliminating vendor lock-in.
- Customizable: Designed with customizable capabilities for rapid OEM adoption.
- Power: Low-power profile optimized for battery-powered devices.
- Peripheral Connectivity: Serial, SPI, USB, ADC, GPIOs.
- Ease-of-Migration: Easy migration path for xPico Wired designs.
- Guaranteed: 5-Year limited warranty.
