© franz schloegl dreamstime.com Embedded | August 09, 2013
FreeRTOS 7.5.0 unveiled
The release of FreeRTOS version 7.5.0 has been announced by Real Time Engineers Ltd., and is already available for immediate free download.
Version 7.5.0 is a major new version that includes many efficiency improvements, including optimisations that target the code that runs most frequently. Other enhancements include the elimination of unnecessary task switches.
This is the first release to contain official ARM Cortex-A9 support, for which ports are provided for both the IAR and ARM toolchains, taking the number of supported architectures to 34. Version 7.5.0 also includes Renesas RZ + Microsemi SmartFusion2 demos that make use of the FreeRTOS+FAT SL DOS compatible file system.
To maintain the ethos of ease of use, FreeRTOS V7.5.0 is backward compatible with all previous 7.x releases, enabling its benefits to be obtained by simply dropping the updated source files into existing projects.
The new release adds new API functions that add functionality that has been requested by users, such as simplifying the gathering of state information and run time statistics.
FreeRTOS has always emphasised coding standards as one means to ensure product quality, its original author having direct experience with the production of aerospace software. FreeRTOS users can take confidence in the fact that the FreeRTOS version 7.5.0 core source files do not generate any warnings when statically checked by Lint.
FreeRTOS V7.5.0 extends FreeRTOS+Trace kernel trace functionality with new trace macros to allow the visualisation and optimisation of the recently introduced low power tickless operation mode.
This is the first release to contain official ARM Cortex-A9 support, for which ports are provided for both the IAR and ARM toolchains, taking the number of supported architectures to 34. Version 7.5.0 also includes Renesas RZ + Microsemi SmartFusion2 demos that make use of the FreeRTOS+FAT SL DOS compatible file system.
To maintain the ethos of ease of use, FreeRTOS V7.5.0 is backward compatible with all previous 7.x releases, enabling its benefits to be obtained by simply dropping the updated source files into existing projects.
The new release adds new API functions that add functionality that has been requested by users, such as simplifying the gathering of state information and run time statistics.
FreeRTOS has always emphasised coding standards as one means to ensure product quality, its original author having direct experience with the production of aerospace software. FreeRTOS users can take confidence in the fact that the FreeRTOS version 7.5.0 core source files do not generate any warnings when statically checked by Lint.
FreeRTOS V7.5.0 extends FreeRTOS+Trace kernel trace functionality with new trace macros to allow the visualisation and optimisation of the recently introduced low power tickless operation mode.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments