Precision 80µV offset op amp operates with 76V input range

Linear Technology introduces the LT6015 single Over-the-Top operational amplifier with outstanding precision over a 0V to 76V input common-mode voltage range.

Summary of Features: LT6015

Input Common-Mode Range: V– to (V– + 76V)

VOS: ±80µV (Maximum)

Low Power: 315µA/Amplifier

CMRR, PSRR: 126dB

Gain Bandwidth Product: 3.2MHz

High Voltage Gain: 1000V/mV

Reverse Battery Protection to 50V

No Phase Reversal

No Supply Sequencing Problems

Operating Temperature Range: –55°C to 150°C

It incorporates multiple built-in fault tolerant features, resulting in no-compromise performance over wide operating supply and temperature ranges.Over-the-Top inputs provide true operation well beyond the V rail. The LT6015 functions normally with its inputs up to 76V above V-, independent of whether V+ is 3V or 50V. Input offset voltage is 80µV max, input bias current is 5nA and low frequency noise is 0.5µVP-P, making the LT6015 suitable for a wide range of precision industrial, automotive and instrumentation applications.Fault protection modes guard against negative transients, reverse battery and other conditions, making the LT6015 ideal fit for applications where the amplifier is at the analog interface to another board, and for high-side and low-side current sensing.The LT6015 is available in a 5-lead SOT-23 package and is fully specified over -40°C to 85°C, -40°C to 125°C, and -55°C to 150°C temperature ranges. Prices start at $1.53 each in quantities of 1000. For more information, visit www.linear.com/product/LT6015.