© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Hesse Mechatronics with new Lab in Tempe, Arizona

Hesse Mechatronics, Inc., the Americas subsidiary of Hesse GmbH, recently opened its newest training and applications lab in Tempe, Arizona.

The new training and applications lab is located at 6105 S. Ash Avenue, Suite A-1, Tempe, AZ 85283. Customers can reach staff at the new facility by calling the company’s main number at (408) 436-9300. The company has appointed Allan Camp, who joined the company as technical support manager in June 2012, responsibility for the new lab.



Allan’s role and the new lab are additional steps in Hesse Mechatronics’ strategy to improve customers experience and convenience in qualifying and learning about the company’s wedge bonding equipment and taking advantage of support services. The company also maintains west coast and east coast demonstration and applications labs in Fremont and Anaheim, California and Clinton, Massachusetts.



Allan will oversee technical support and training on Hesse Mechatronics’ family of semiconductor packaging equipment both at the new training facility and at customer sites. He will also conduct demonstrations of Hesse Mechatronics' wedge bonding equipment, including thin wire wedge bonders and heavy wire wedge bonders, so customers can validate and qualify wedge bonding equipment prior to making an investment in new technology.



Allan possesses more than two decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, including Eastman Kodak Company in microelectronics packaging and Xerox Corporation in wafer fabrication.



“Allan’s knowledge in wafer fab operations, microelectronics packaging and semiconductor process equipment will serve our customers well as he provides training that addresses their specific equipment and manufacturing requirements,” notes Joseph S. Bubel, president of Hesse Mechatronics, Inc.