IR introduce new Power Block devices

International Rectifier has introduced the IRFH4251D and IRFH4253D, the first of a family of Power Block devices for DC-DC synchronous buck applications.

The 25V IRFH4251D and IRFH4253D feature IR’s latest generation silicon in a novel package that delivers benchmark power density in a 5x6 mm PQFN. The new Power Block devices feature an integrated monolithic FETKY and innovative package employing a flipped-die technology that enables efficient dissipation of the heat from the source of the synchronous MOSFET directly to the ground layers of the PCB.



As a result of improved thermal performance and increased power density, one of the new 5x6 dual devices may replace two 5x6 standard single devices. The new package also utilizes IR’s proprietary single copper clip already employed in PowIRStage and SupIRBuck products, as well as an optimized layout that significantly reduces stray inductance to lower peak ringing. This allows the designer the option to use 25V MOSFETs in place of less efficient 30V devices.



Optimized for 5V gate drive applications, the IRFH4251D and IRFH4253D work with any controller or driver to offer design flexibility while delivering higher current, efficiency and frequency capability in a small footprint compared to alternative approaches using two discrete 30V power MOSFETs.