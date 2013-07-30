© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com Business | July 30, 2013
SuVolta appoints Dr. Louis Parrillo as COO
SuVolta, Inc., a developer of scalable semiconductor technologies for low-power, high-performance IC chips, announced the appointment of Dr. Louis Parrillo as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).
As COO, Dr. Parrillo will oversee technology and circuit design programs and resources, working on solutions with leading logic and memory manufacturers, and with fabless semiconductor companies. A renowned semiconductor veteran, Dr. Parrillo has a proven track record in implementing and obtaining results on complex programs both in large companies and start-ups.
“Lou is a valued addition to our executive team to help proliferate our proven silicon-gate transistor technology into broad logic and memory manufacturing,” said Bruce McWilliams, president and CEO of SuVolta. “In addition, Lou’s experience in developing and commercializing technology is a critical asset as our advanced-node metal gate 28nm and 20nm programs go into production – especially as our manufacturer partner list grows beyond our half-dozen active development partnerships.”
In December 2012, SuVolta announced silicon results that demonstrate the performance and power advantages of its Deeply Depleted Channel™ (DDC) transistor technology. SuVolta’s approach based on planar, bulk CMOS enables semiconductor vendors and foundries to continue utilizing their existing design and IP flows without significant retooling or redesign costs.
“Whether semiconductor companies are designing applications processors, DRAM, MCUs, image sensors or a variety of other chips, power optimization is key,” said Lou Parrillo, COO at SuVolta. “By advancing technology integration efforts with SuVolta’s partners, we are solving the industry’s greatest challenge – power, affecting the future of semiconductors and mobile computing.”
Dr. Parrillo joins SuVolta from Rambus where he was vice president, chief technologist, NVM/Storage Division. Prior to joining Rambus, Parrillo was chief technology officer at Unity Semiconductor which was acquired by Rambus. Before joining Unity Semiconductor, Parrillo was executive vice president, research and development at Spansion, and held senior executive-level roles at Motorola Semiconductor including CTO, corporate vice president, general manager Enterprise Computing Systems Division and corporate vice president, director Advanced Product Research and Development Lab.
Parrillo started his career at Bell Laboratories where he developed Twin Tub CMOS technology with Dr. Richard Payne, which produced the world’s first 32-bit CMOS microprocessor. The original and subsequent generations of Twin Tub CMOS became an industry standard for high performance CMOS.
An IEEE Fellow, Parrillo is past president of the IEEE Electron Devices Society, received the society’s J.J. Ebers Award the IEEE Frederik Philips Award for Management of Research, and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Dr. Parrillo holds a BSEE from the University of Connecticut at Storrs and a MA degree, a MSEE, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering, all from Princeton University.
