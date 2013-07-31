© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com Business | July 31, 2013
Replacement demand surfaces in China
Lenovo is currently the most accepted brand by consumers in China, accounting for 25% of the market.
Samsung comes as the second, seeing an around 24% market share, right after Lenovo, while HP, Dell, Philips and AOC are respectively used by nearly 10% of the consumers.
In view of the sizes, a quarter of the consumers surveyed possess 19”W LCD monitors, and near 20% of the consumers own 17” monitors, while the 21.5”W, the 19”, and the 22”W are used respectively by around 10% of consumers. What is worth paying attention to is that 3.4% of consumers choose the newly launched 19.5”W, and from the retail price distribution of the 19.5”W in China, several brands tag this product near the mid-and-low price range of the 18.5”W in hope of lifting the 19.5”W market share.
WitsView research assistant manager Anita Wang says that in view of monitor sizes owned by Chinese consumers, around 41% of consumers have monitors of the size 20”W or above, only 14% of the consumers surveyed have monitors of the size 23”W or above, and about 20% of consumers are using conventional 17” monitors.
Based on WitsView’s estimation of the global average LCD monitor size, which comes to 22.1”, a potential and significant replacement demand for new and large models from old and small models exists in the Chinese market. When being asked if those who possess LCD monitors wish to replace the current models, 53% of them consider purchasing within one year, and 45% of the consumers replace their models due to the desire for larger-sized products.
Based on the survey on the amount consumers are willing to spend on LCD monitors in the next year, 26% of the consumers’ disposable budget ranges from RMB 701 to 1,000, which can buy a LCD monitor as large as 21.5”W, while 30% of the consumers are willing to pay RMB 1,001-1,200, which buys low-priced 23.6”W and 24”W LCD monitors.
21% of the consumers are willing to pay RMB 1,201-1,500, which buys mid-end 24”(16:9) LCD monitors, while 15% of the consumers are willing to spend RMB 1,501 or more. From the view of either the sizes currently owned by consumers or the amount of money they are willing to spend, the potential demand for newer and larger models is worth the market‘s anticipation despite the shrinking LCD monitor market.
