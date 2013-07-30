© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Business | July 30, 2013
Taiwan-based SI makers must find new silk road
According to the shipment survey by WitsView, Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ Q2 shipment grew 12% from the previous quarter to 8.35 million units.
The shipment forecast for the entire 2013 is revised down to 36-38 million units (figure.1), showing no growth or even a decline from the 2012 shipment of 37.8 million units, and the market share projection is down to 18% for 2013 from 22.1% for 2011, and this is the second consecutive annual decline for Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers.
Besides, the LCD monitor SI industry sees shipment drops for three consecutive years, and the global monitor shipment for this year, of which Taiwanese SI makers control 65%, is projected to slide to 140-141 million units, dropping 9% YoY. As for the NB ODM business, Taiwan accounts for as much as 95%-98% of the global shipment, which is estimated at around 168 million units for this year, declining 10% from last year and seeing declines for two consecutive years.
WitsView research director Burrell Liu indicates the reasons for the consecutive declines in Taiwan’s LCD TV SI industry:
WitsView indicates the outlook for LCD TV SI makers is actually very dim, and SI makers are struggling. In view of the developments in the TV industry, the emergence of Chinese brands and SI makers are realized with the help of official subsidy policies that drive up domestic demands and make up the losses in export orders, while Taiwanese makers are losing edges in the reshuffle. Hon-Hai aggressively deploys the business” eight displays and one cloud”, integrates its panel business, and allies with LETV and telecom companies, which shows making breakthroughs in the industry is inevitable, no matter how the result is.
Another example is that Briview has combined AUO’s advantages on panels and builds the new BMS business, broadening its own way, while the sales are weak for its peers. Japan’s FUNAI not only cultivates in PHILIPS’ TV selling business in North America, holding the exclusive dealership license, but works with the retailer Walmart to maintain the stably surging growth and market share. TPV, emerging from the passing CRT era, successfully secures its position as a SI leader in the industry in the micro-profit era on its precise transformation and the strategic partnership with PHILIPS’ monitor and TV brands.
WitsView believes that the prosperity in Taiwan’s electronics and technology ODM industry has already waned, and the industrial transformation examples in Japan, Korean, Europe, and the U.S. are worth rethinking. The government officials should strongly support the industrial adjustments, integrate resources, and boosts the competitiveness in the country’s electronics industry.
Besides, the LCD monitor SI industry sees shipment drops for three consecutive years, and the global monitor shipment for this year, of which Taiwanese SI makers control 65%, is projected to slide to 140-141 million units, dropping 9% YoY. As for the NB ODM business, Taiwan accounts for as much as 95%-98% of the global shipment, which is estimated at around 168 million units for this year, declining 10% from last year and seeing declines for two consecutive years.
WitsView research director Burrell Liu indicates the reasons for the consecutive declines in Taiwan’s LCD TV SI industry:
- Sluggish macro economy leads to decreasing market demands, and the 2013 global LCD TV shipment may stay flat as that for 2012 or is lower than last year’s 206.5 million units, showing the first historical drop;
- China’s TV subsidy policy ends and the advance consumption in the first half of the year would damp that in the second half;
- Taiwan is excessively depended on Japanese clients, seeing an imbalanced structure;
- In lack of their own brands’ outlets, Taiwanese makers are easily influenced by the market fluctuations;
- Brands and retail channels are busy with their business in the low-profit era, pressing revenue and survival room for SI makers.
WitsView indicates the outlook for LCD TV SI makers is actually very dim, and SI makers are struggling. In view of the developments in the TV industry, the emergence of Chinese brands and SI makers are realized with the help of official subsidy policies that drive up domestic demands and make up the losses in export orders, while Taiwanese makers are losing edges in the reshuffle. Hon-Hai aggressively deploys the business” eight displays and one cloud”, integrates its panel business, and allies with LETV and telecom companies, which shows making breakthroughs in the industry is inevitable, no matter how the result is.
Another example is that Briview has combined AUO’s advantages on panels and builds the new BMS business, broadening its own way, while the sales are weak for its peers. Japan’s FUNAI not only cultivates in PHILIPS’ TV selling business in North America, holding the exclusive dealership license, but works with the retailer Walmart to maintain the stably surging growth and market share. TPV, emerging from the passing CRT era, successfully secures its position as a SI leader in the industry in the micro-profit era on its precise transformation and the strategic partnership with PHILIPS’ monitor and TV brands.
WitsView believes that the prosperity in Taiwan’s electronics and technology ODM industry has already waned, and the industrial transformation examples in Japan, Korean, Europe, and the U.S. are worth rethinking. The government officials should strongly support the industrial adjustments, integrate resources, and boosts the competitiveness in the country’s electronics industry.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments