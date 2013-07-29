© ngweikeong dreamstime.com Business | July 29, 2013
Qualcomm increases die size >40%
ABI Research reports that Qualcomm’s latest combination application/communication processor, the 8974 (which belongs to the Snapdragon 800 family), has a die area over 40% larger than the prior generation MSM8960 (an S4 plus dual core Krait application processor/ LTE modem) which measured 85.6sq mm.
The 8974 improves nearly all aspects of the prior generation, including:
“Qualcomm has introduced a number of industry leading technologies with the 8974 and it did so in a single chip,” comments Jim Mielke, VP of engineering at ABI Research. “The 8974 is the only LTE-Advanced modem shipping in mass production to date and the Krait 400 is amongst the upper echelon of application processors. Combining these two technologies with advanced connectivity, an improved graphics processor, a 21Mp image processor, a 600MHz DSP, a 4K display driver, and more, is an amazing feat in itself. We have yet to see (in production) an LTE modem combined with any level of application processor from other suppliers.” In addition to the exciting integration levels, the new chip showed improvements in a number of power drain test compared to prior generations. Mielke concludes: “This phone is a clear example of where Qualcomm excels: Advanced Technology.”
The SHVE330 is the first instance of the 8974 chipset. The phone includes updated power management chips, Qualcomm’s Envelope Power tracker solution, dual transceivers (for carrier aggregation), Broadcom’s NFC chip, and Broadcom’s combination connectivity chip (integrated into a module). The additional connectivity suite is interesting since the core chipset supports most of the same functions. Other Samsung Galaxy S4’s also use the Broadcom solution.
- 2.3GHz quad-core Krait 400 application processor
- Adreno 330 GPU
- Full suite of connectivity (including 802.11ac, GPS, GNSS, and BT 4.0)
- LTE-Advanced modem capable of supporting 150Mbps data rates via carrier aggregation
“Qualcomm has introduced a number of industry leading technologies with the 8974 and it did so in a single chip,” comments Jim Mielke, VP of engineering at ABI Research. “The 8974 is the only LTE-Advanced modem shipping in mass production to date and the Krait 400 is amongst the upper echelon of application processors. Combining these two technologies with advanced connectivity, an improved graphics processor, a 21Mp image processor, a 600MHz DSP, a 4K display driver, and more, is an amazing feat in itself. We have yet to see (in production) an LTE modem combined with any level of application processor from other suppliers.” In addition to the exciting integration levels, the new chip showed improvements in a number of power drain test compared to prior generations. Mielke concludes: “This phone is a clear example of where Qualcomm excels: Advanced Technology.”
The SHVE330 is the first instance of the 8974 chipset. The phone includes updated power management chips, Qualcomm’s Envelope Power tracker solution, dual transceivers (for carrier aggregation), Broadcom’s NFC chip, and Broadcom’s combination connectivity chip (integrated into a module). The additional connectivity suite is interesting since the core chipset supports most of the same functions. Other Samsung Galaxy S4’s also use the Broadcom solution.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments