© alexan24 dreamstime.com Business | July 26, 2013
TTI signs franchise agreement with Ericsson Power Modules
TTI has signed a Pan-European franchise deal covering the DC/DC power module products available from Ericsson.
TTI made a formal entry into the power market last year with the strategic acquisition of UK power supply distributor, Campbell Collins Ltd – which held the Ericsson Power franchise in the UK for many years - and the signing of Murata Power Solutions. The addition of Ericsson’s non-isolated point-of-load (POL) converters, and isolated fractional brick DC/DC converter products significantly broadens TTI’s power portfolio.
Comments TTI’s Business Development Manager, Power in Europe, Phil Goff: “This is a very exciting addition to TTI’s board-mounted DC/DC converter product range, and strengthens our power product offering significantly. Ericsson’s portfolio of leading-edge power module solutions including fully digital isolated bricks and point-of-load converters will help enable our customers to develop the most technologically advanced systems and solutions. Devices such as the BMR462/3/4 Digital POLs and BMR456 quarter brick and BMR457 digital eighth brick in particular offer class leading efficiencies and communication capabilities.”
Comments TTI’s Business Development Manager, Power in Europe, Phil Goff: “This is a very exciting addition to TTI’s board-mounted DC/DC converter product range, and strengthens our power product offering significantly. Ericsson’s portfolio of leading-edge power module solutions including fully digital isolated bricks and point-of-load converters will help enable our customers to develop the most technologically advanced systems and solutions. Devices such as the BMR462/3/4 Digital POLs and BMR456 quarter brick and BMR457 digital eighth brick in particular offer class leading efficiencies and communication capabilities.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments