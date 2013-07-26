© alexan24 dreamstime.com

TTI signs franchise agreement with Ericsson Power Modules

TTI has signed a Pan-European franchise deal covering the DC/DC power module products available from Ericsson.

TTI made a formal entry into the power market last year with the strategic acquisition of UK power supply distributor, Campbell Collins Ltd – which held the Ericsson Power franchise in the UK for many years - and the signing of Murata Power Solutions. The addition of Ericsson’s non-isolated point-of-load (POL) converters, and isolated fractional brick DC/DC converter products significantly broadens TTI’s power portfolio.



Comments TTI’s Business Development Manager, Power in Europe, Phil Goff: “This is a very exciting addition to TTI’s board-mounted DC/DC converter product range, and strengthens our power product offering significantly. Ericsson’s portfolio of leading-edge power module solutions including fully digital isolated bricks and point-of-load converters will help enable our customers to develop the most technologically advanced systems and solutions. Devices such as the BMR462/3/4 Digital POLs and BMR456 quarter brick and BMR457 digital eighth brick in particular offer class leading efficiencies and communication capabilities.”