Score Components opens in France

Score Components Inc. a Boston (Massachusetts) based independent distributor of electronic components and connectors has opened an office in Paris, France.

The new office will be headed by industry veteran Mr. Laurent Fauvet. In his role as Euro Sales Director, Mr. Fauvet will report directly to President Rick Nardella.



Mr. Nardella founded Score in 2010 after 23 years in the electronic component distribution industry. His determination to focus on clients projects, not just individual part needs was the basis for his start up. “Too many suppliers were scrambling to fulfill immediate part shortages without providing any solutions to avoid the shortage in the first place. Our emphasis has been working closely with our clients to mitigate risk in open market procurement.”



The 3 yr old company recently completed a move to its new headquarters in Beverly Mass. USA to accommodate the multiple inventory management agreements with its customers. “We take on large volumes of excess parts for the Cable & Harness Industry and proactively move these stocks to critically needed production lines around the globe. Eastern Europe has increasingly shown growth in this area and we will be there to service those clients.”



Score intends to increase its sales and warehousing throughout the region taking on industry needs, be it Telecom, Medical, Industrial, or Automotive.