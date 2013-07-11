© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | July 11, 2013
Sapphire substrate industry heading for growth
Sapphire substrate manufacturers have been optimistic about the emerging demand on non-LED market applications in 2013 such as handset device applications, SOS, and window film.
With the unlimited imagination of the future, there are still numerous manufacturers fighting for this non-LED market application with production plans despite of low market prices.
Under the impact of oversupply in sapphire substrate market, the quality requirements from LED epi wafer manufacturers on sapphire substrate have become higher and higher. Current LED manufacturers are more willing to use sapphire ingot grown by KY method such that it became even more difficult for most new comers to enter LED supply chain.
Therefore, except for first-tier manufacturers, the utilization rates of the most sapphire ingot manufacturers have been below 50%. However, ever since the introduction of sapphire substrate for camera lens by Apple’s iPhone5, demands for sapphire substrates from non-LED applications have begun digesting part of excessive production thus bringing the sapphire substrate industry into a virtuous cycle.
According to the estimation by LEDinside, the oversupply ratio of sapphire substrate in 2013 has been as high as 18% as compared to the demand from LED epi wafer manufacturers. However, it does show some sign of convergence as compared to the 24% oversupply ratio in 2012.
Looking ahead to the next few years, the oversupply issue of sapphire substrate will not be solved anytime soon, yet sapphire substrate manufacturers remain optimistic about the non-LED market applications in 2013 (such as SOS, window film, and handset device applications) such that they have planned for production expansions with the hope that emerging non-LED applications can digest these production capacity.
In addition to demand from camera lens, if in the future the cover glass of smart phones is replaced by sapphire substrates, it will create rather enormous market demand which may lead to supply shortage in sapphire substrate industry.
Since LED Chip Manufacturers Raised Utilization Rate, Sapphire Substrate Price Slightly Decreased
According to the latest “2013 Global Sapphire Substrate Market Report” published by the LEDinside research department of TrendForce global market research institute, the price declines of 2-inch and 4-inch sapphire substrate have slowed down in 1Q13, while there are even some signs on certain low market prices slightly rebound.
Benefited from lighting and backlight market demand in 1H13, LED chip manufacturers raised their utilization rate, also encouraged sapphire substrate market demand. Besides, there are even some signs on certain low market prices slightly rebound.
Take the price of 2-inch sapphire substrate (CSS) as an example, the price has come back to around US$6.8~7. In addition, the 4-inch sapphire substrate (CSS) price stayed at USD30~35. Although LED chip manufacturers consistently increased the 4-inch sapphire substrate production ratio, and raised the demand on 4-inch sapphire substrate, there is the room for sapphire substrate manufacturer to get the profit. Therefore, the recent 4-inch sapphire substrate price remained stable.
LEDinside further indicated that the sapphire substrate industry has a great production expansion plan for two years, which caused the oversupply situation in the industry. However, it is still difficult to solve the oversupply problem in the short term, if the sapphire substrate capacity is only digested by LED market application.
Therefore, non-LED market demand has been generally getting much attention. Observed from every sapphire substrate manufacturer’s expansion plan in 2013, most are increasing capacity for non-LED market application. Generally speaking, mergers and acquisitions still happen in the sapphire substrate industry.
With increasing non-LED market demand, there might be chance to see a boom market trend in the sapphire substrate, which had happened in 2010.
Under the impact of oversupply in sapphire substrate market, the quality requirements from LED epi wafer manufacturers on sapphire substrate have become higher and higher. Current LED manufacturers are more willing to use sapphire ingot grown by KY method such that it became even more difficult for most new comers to enter LED supply chain.
Therefore, except for first-tier manufacturers, the utilization rates of the most sapphire ingot manufacturers have been below 50%. However, ever since the introduction of sapphire substrate for camera lens by Apple’s iPhone5, demands for sapphire substrates from non-LED applications have begun digesting part of excessive production thus bringing the sapphire substrate industry into a virtuous cycle.
According to the estimation by LEDinside, the oversupply ratio of sapphire substrate in 2013 has been as high as 18% as compared to the demand from LED epi wafer manufacturers. However, it does show some sign of convergence as compared to the 24% oversupply ratio in 2012.
Looking ahead to the next few years, the oversupply issue of sapphire substrate will not be solved anytime soon, yet sapphire substrate manufacturers remain optimistic about the non-LED market applications in 2013 (such as SOS, window film, and handset device applications) such that they have planned for production expansions with the hope that emerging non-LED applications can digest these production capacity.
In addition to demand from camera lens, if in the future the cover glass of smart phones is replaced by sapphire substrates, it will create rather enormous market demand which may lead to supply shortage in sapphire substrate industry.
Since LED Chip Manufacturers Raised Utilization Rate, Sapphire Substrate Price Slightly Decreased
According to the latest “2013 Global Sapphire Substrate Market Report” published by the LEDinside research department of TrendForce global market research institute, the price declines of 2-inch and 4-inch sapphire substrate have slowed down in 1Q13, while there are even some signs on certain low market prices slightly rebound.
Benefited from lighting and backlight market demand in 1H13, LED chip manufacturers raised their utilization rate, also encouraged sapphire substrate market demand. Besides, there are even some signs on certain low market prices slightly rebound.
Take the price of 2-inch sapphire substrate (CSS) as an example, the price has come back to around US$6.8~7. In addition, the 4-inch sapphire substrate (CSS) price stayed at USD30~35. Although LED chip manufacturers consistently increased the 4-inch sapphire substrate production ratio, and raised the demand on 4-inch sapphire substrate, there is the room for sapphire substrate manufacturer to get the profit. Therefore, the recent 4-inch sapphire substrate price remained stable.
LEDinside further indicated that the sapphire substrate industry has a great production expansion plan for two years, which caused the oversupply situation in the industry. However, it is still difficult to solve the oversupply problem in the short term, if the sapphire substrate capacity is only digested by LED market application.
Therefore, non-LED market demand has been generally getting much attention. Observed from every sapphire substrate manufacturer’s expansion plan in 2013, most are increasing capacity for non-LED market application. Generally speaking, mergers and acquisitions still happen in the sapphire substrate industry.
With increasing non-LED market demand, there might be chance to see a boom market trend in the sapphire substrate, which had happened in 2010.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments