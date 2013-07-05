© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Panasonic closes European solar facility

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic is to close its solar cell manufacturing facility in Hungary.

The closure will result in the loss of 550 jobs. Reasons are said to be a slowing down of the European solar market.



The Dorog facility, which is the only European solar facility for Panasonic, will stop production in September, local media reports. The complete wind down and closure is scheduled for March 2014. Production is said to move to other facilities in Japan and Malaysia.