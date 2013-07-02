© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

exceet selected as a supplier of London’s Oyster Card

exceet Card Group AG signed a 4‐years contract with Transport for London, the integrated body responsible for London's transport system.

exceet was selected to supply a potential between 6 to 8 million smart cards per year for Transport for London.



The Oyster card is used on public transport in Greater London in the United Kingdom and is valid on travel modes across the city including London Underground, London Buses, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground, trams, some river boat services and most National Rail services within the London fare zones. This project is one of the largest and prestigious transportation projects worldwide.



Every day, more than 10 million journeys are made on the Transport for London network. This means that the current fare collection system supports in excess of 10 million transactions. A secure and reliable solution is crucial for the success of such a project, which is assured by an experienced supplier such as exceet Card Group.



exceet supplies innovative contactless smartcards, based on NXP Semiconductor's MIFARE DESFire EV1 technology.



“With our state‐of‐the art production facilities and the long‐term experience in producing and supplying smartcard technology to Transportation projects globally, our provision of smart cards to Transport for London helps continue the reduction of fraud, as well as the reduction of maintenance and cash handling costs. At the same time, this important order underlines our outstanding expertise in the smart card market”, says Robert Wolny, Chief Operating Officer of exceet.