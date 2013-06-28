© ermess dreamstime.com

Millitech chooses Agilent

Millitech, a provider in millimeter-wave components, assemblies and subsystems for applications in satellite communications, has selected Agilent's Electromagnetic Professional (EMPro) and Advanced Design System (ADS) software for use in developing mixers, multipliers and various passive devices.

Millitech has long used ADS for nonlinear circuit simulation. Its adoption of EMPro allows the manipulation of parameterized 3-D models directly from the circuit simulator to further improve design performance.



The integration of ADS and EMPro enables engineers to simultaneously optimize linear and nonlinear aspects of their designs. This is important when designing nonlinear devices, such as mixers, where the designer wants to optimize RF, LO and IF return loss, LO isolation, conversion loss, and image rejection-all at the same time. This integration also benefits designers of passive devices, such as filters, splitters, isolators, and antennas. EMPro allows designers to visualize electromagnetic fields within passive devices to gain additional insights.



"At millimeter-wave frequencies, the ability to tightly integrate EM and circuit simulation tools is crucial," said Chris Koh, engineering vice president at Millitech. "Agilent's ADS and EMPro software packages provide us an integrated design environment that allows us to efficiently optimize designs for the advanced products our customers require."



"We are delighted by Millitech's decision to adopt both the ADS and EMPro platforms for its mixer, multiplier and passive device development," said Marc Petersen, product manager at Agilent EEsof EDA. "The combination of ADS and EMPro provides the company the flexibility it needs to successfully develop the most technically advanced millimeter-wave devices."