Vincotech expands its footprint in Asia

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, announced that its representative has set up shop in Fukuoka, Japan.

Vincotech is extending its reach in Japan and reinforcing the Asian sales team with an additional Manager FAE for Japan.



"Expanding the Asian sales force by employing Mr. Toru Matsuoka as our new Manager FAE for Japan is another major stride in Vincotech’s resolute campaign to penetrate the Japanese market. With a world-class offering, several new products on the horizon, and excellent new staff joining our team, we are well prepared to better pinpoint and capitalize on the tremendous new business opportunities in the Japanese photovoltaic market," notes Eckart Seitter, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Vincotech.