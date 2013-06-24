© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

MSC and Silabs sign distribution agreement

Silicon Laboratories (Silabs) is placing its trust in the strengths of MSC Vertriebs GmbH as a demand creation partner and design-in-oriented sales channel.

The new franchise has been effective since June 2013 and it initially covers Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It is to be extended to the whole of Europe in the near future.



“We are seeing strongly growing demand especially in the areas of Home Automation and Smart Metering, with the strong desire of customers to link everything with everything else and wanting and being able to analyze it.” explains Volker Schäfer, BDM and Line Manager for Silabs at MSC. “We can now specifically make this possible with innovative wireless and MCU products from Silabs, for electronics designers and system integrators. A further positive effect for developers will be that they can hold their own in these markets with short design cycles and thus also remain competitive. Of course, this also applies to all other areas”.