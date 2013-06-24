© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

Radiall and Cinch Connectors sign agreement

Radiall SA and Cinch Connectors have entered into a cross licensing agreement covering their respective technologies for the EPX connector range and EBOSA fibre optic termini.

EBOSA expanded beam is a market leading fiber optic technology for harsh environments. Radiall's EPX connector range is the industry leading rectangular connector series with major applications in commercial aviation (EN4644 standard) and widely used on the latest generation aircraft.



Cinch Connectors Inc. and Radiall SA will coordinate efforts to further standardize the EBOSA product range and develop additional applications for the EPX connector series.



This agreement confirms both companies' working relationship aimed at offering compatible and innovative solutions to the commercial aerospace industry while also providing a true dual source for secure supply.



"This is our first step in developing a long term relationship to better service the market we both participate in, which will be based on future product development. By utilizing the engineering strengths of each company, we will be able to offer the market shorter development cycles, reduced costs and more robust products," stated Pierre Gattaz, President and CEO of Radiall.



Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO of Cinch Connectors' parent company, added, "We look forward to working with Radiall. As we are both family run companies for over 50 years and share the same values, this makes us excellent partners."