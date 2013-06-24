© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

WiLAN and Samsung agree to a long-term license

WiLAN and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. have entered into a broad long-term license renewal to WiLAN's patents for Samsung's wireless mobile products and networking infrastructure equipment.

The agreement further includes patent assignments.



Under the license agreement, WiLAN grants Samsung a license to its patents for wireless mobile products, such as handsets, tablets, laptops, and networking infrastructure equipment. This new license renews the previous license covering wireless products but adds significantly greater patent scope and term of years. All other terms of the license agreement are confidential.



"Samsung is the world's top mobile handset vendor and a leading innovator in the wireless industry, and we are pleased to continue providing use of our patents in Samsung's mobile space," said Michael Vladescu, COO. "We believe that together we can further collaborate on building strong patent portfolios and more effectively service our respective IP needs in the future."