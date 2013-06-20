© fotosonar dreamstime.com Business | June 20, 2013
Electronic Components & Assemblies with moderate growth
In 2013, the German market for PCBs is estimated to grow 1.3 percent to around EUR 1.3 billion.
The semiconductor market is also growing - albeit by 0.5 percent to EUR 9.9 billion, says Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, Chairman of the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. Only the market for film type integrated circuits is forecasted to decrease slightly by 2 percent to EUR 660 million. For the market of electronic assemblies (in-house as well as electronic manufacturing services), is expected to see an increase of 0.4 percent to reach EUR 24 billion.
For the entire market for electronic components (printed circuit boards, film type integrated circuits, electromechanical and passive components, semiconductors), the industry association ZVEI expects an increase of 0.3 percent to EUR 16.7 billion euros in 2013. "This means that almost all segments - after posting declining figures in 2012 - are back on a moderate growth path", said Bochtler.
During 2011, the industry took a somewhat normal course. In 2012 however, the market for electronic components declined by 4.9 percent to EUR 16.62 billion; the market for electronic assemblies declined by 4.5 percent to EUR 23.9 billion. Last year was marked by restraints - due to tensions in financial markets as well as the European debt crisis. Bochtlers believes that 2013 will not show a significant departure from that.
He is, nevertheless, optimistic: "Our industry can produce successes despite difficult market conditions. As before, the companies provide a variety of application-specific innovations, which are in demand worldwide. "
For the entire market for electronic components (printed circuit boards, film type integrated circuits, electromechanical and passive components, semiconductors), the industry association ZVEI expects an increase of 0.3 percent to EUR 16.7 billion euros in 2013. "This means that almost all segments - after posting declining figures in 2012 - are back on a moderate growth path", said Bochtler.
During 2011, the industry took a somewhat normal course. In 2012 however, the market for electronic components declined by 4.9 percent to EUR 16.62 billion; the market for electronic assemblies declined by 4.5 percent to EUR 23.9 billion. Last year was marked by restraints - due to tensions in financial markets as well as the European debt crisis. Bochtlers believes that 2013 will not show a significant departure from that.
He is, nevertheless, optimistic: "Our industry can produce successes despite difficult market conditions. As before, the companies provide a variety of application-specific innovations, which are in demand worldwide. "
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments