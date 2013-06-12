© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com Business | June 12, 2013
AMD in exclusive hardware partnership with Square Enix
AMD announced exclusive collaboration with Square Enix to optimize “THIEF” for the Graphics Core Next architecture in select AMD Radeon™ graphics processors, as well as the x86 and graphics architectures featured in AMD A-Series APUs.
Developed in conjunction with the AMD Gaming Evolved program, “THIEF” will extensively leverage the advanced capabilities of AMD Radeon graphics processors including AMD Eyefinity multi-display technology for panoramic gaming, AMD CrossFire multi-GPU technology for supreme performance, and state-of-the-art DirectX 11 rendering for pristine image quality.
“The ‘THIEF’ franchise has a storied history that we are proud to join in this latest installment,” said Matt Skynner, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit, AMD. “We are even more pleased to work so closely with their development team to realize the vision for these games with the incredible gaming performance of a PC powered by AMD Radeon graphics. And as the exclusive hardware partner for ‘THIEF,’ we continue to demonstrate that the best experience for gamers and developers lives at AMD with the Gaming Evolved program.”
“AMD, Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal have a strong and notable relationship,” said Stephane D'Astous,general manager, Eidos-Montréal. “It was only logical that we extend the cooperative efforts of our teams to ‘THIEF,’ imbuing it with the expertise that made ‘Deus Ex: Human Revolution’ such a technical achievement. Those efforts include a broad range of exclusive performance optimizations for AMD CPUs, APUs and graphics cards, and we are excited about making our game a technology showcase on the PC platform.”
