New EMEA Distributor for FARO Europe GmbH

FARO Europe GmbH & Co. KG and Topcon Europe Positioning signed a new three year strategic EMEA distribution partnership agreement.

Ralf Drews, Managing Director of FARO Europe GmbH & Co. KG commented, “We are pleased to extend our existing strategic partnership with Topcon Europe Positioning, enabling us to continue the strong progress we have made developing our sales channels for the FARO Focus3D throughout EMEA. We are seeing continued robust Focus3D sales and expect this to continue as the technology acceptance outside the typical surveying markets is continuously growing. We are confident that the FARO Laser Scanner Focus3D is well placed to serve the needs of the traditional surveying as well as the rapidly evolving new markets.“



"We are delighted to be able to make this announcement and are looking forward to building on the success that we have seen together in the last twelve months with our partnership with FARO Europe by opening all EMEA territories to Topcon distributors." Geomatics Business Manager Ian Stilgoe said, "The combination of our GLS-1500 long range laser scanner with FARO's Focus3D has proved a very popular and successful partnership offering scanning options for all types of working environments."



The distribution agreement takes effect immediately.