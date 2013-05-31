© Nokia (illustration purposes only)

Samsung opens research center – next to Nokias headquarter?

In mid-June Samsung will open a new research centre in Finland. The choice of location can – quite possibly – have something to do with Nokia staff having been made redundant.

The exact location of the new centre is not yet disclosed and the same goes for the numbers of employees. According to local newspaper Huvudstabladet, Samsung was looking for staff already last autumn. The newspaper also speculates that the location will be Espoo – most famous for being the location for Nokia's headquarter.



And after the layoff rounds at the Finnish phone manufacturer, knowledgeable staff should be abundant.