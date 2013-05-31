© ermess dreamstime.com

Tessera names Thomas Lacey Interim CEO

Tessera Technologies, Inc. has named, as part of its settlement agreement with Starboard Value LP, Thomas Lacey, as interim chief executive officer ("CEO"), effective May 29, 2013.

Upon Lacey's appointment as interim CEO, Hill returned to his role as non-executive chair. The Company currently has a search for a new CEO underway.



"I would like to thank Tessera's management team and employees for their support and effort given to me during my time as interim CEO," said Hill. "I look forward to continuing to work with the Board to further build upon changes implemented in the first half of 2013 to help drive Tessera to new levels of success."



"I look forward to working closely with my fellow directors and the senior management team on a strategic plan for long-term sustainable growth and profitability for the Company," said Lacey.