© Xbox Business | May 23, 2013
For starters its not a gaming console – it's an entertainment system. Microsoft might want us to use the Xbox One for all of our living room entertainment, but we all know that it will be primarily used for playing games.
There had been some speculations about the new console needing to be “always online” for it to be used, something that did not sit well with a lot of the fans. However, they could all breath calmly again as the company refuted these rumours.
But much like the prime competitor PS4 – everything and a bit more will be connected, and with the cloud all of your stats will be recorded and updated. How they will utilize this later on is still uncertain. However, we do expect something more of a social network, than the previous community for the 360 – an updated Xbox live.
And as expected – we did not get rid of the Kinect – instead we got a bulkier one. But perhaps the company managed to solve the issues of the previous version.
“Kinect Real Vision technology dramatically expands its field of view for greater line of sight. An all-new active IR camera enables it to see in the dark. And using advanced 3D geometry, it can even tell if you’re standing off balance,” the company writes.
Another big news is the “Real Voice” – which enables voice control.
One of the biggest negatives with the new console – sorry; with the new entertainment system - is the fact that it will not work with games from the Xbox 360.
Now for some specs
During the presentation we learned that the system will house:
No Xbox720, no Durango; but Xbox One
No, we did not see the unveiling of an Xbox 720, nor a “Durango” – what we got was the Xbox One. But, is it at all what we expected?
For starters its not a gaming console – it's an entertainment system. Microsoft might want us to use the Xbox One for all of our living room entertainment, but we all know that it will be primarily used for playing games.
There had been some speculations about the new console needing to be “always online” for it to be used, something that did not sit well with a lot of the fans. However, they could all breath calmly again as the company refuted these rumours.
But much like the prime competitor PS4 – everything and a bit more will be connected, and with the cloud all of your stats will be recorded and updated. How they will utilize this later on is still uncertain. However, we do expect something more of a social network, than the previous community for the 360 – an updated Xbox live.
And as expected – we did not get rid of the Kinect – instead we got a bulkier one. But perhaps the company managed to solve the issues of the previous version.
“Kinect Real Vision technology dramatically expands its field of view for greater line of sight. An all-new active IR camera enables it to see in the dark. And using advanced 3D geometry, it can even tell if you’re standing off balance,” the company writes.
Another big news is the “Real Voice” – which enables voice control.
One of the biggest negatives with the new console – sorry; with the new entertainment system - is the fact that it will not work with games from the Xbox 360.
Now for some specs
During the presentation we learned that the system will house:
- 8 Core CPU
- 8 GB System Memory
- 500 GB HDD
- 802.11n Wireless with Wi-Fi Direct
- HDMI In/Out
- USB 3.0
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments