No Xbox720, no Durango; but Xbox One

No, we did not see the unveiling of an Xbox 720, nor a “Durango” – what we got was the Xbox One. But, is it at all what we expected?

Now for some specs

8 Core CPU

8 GB System Memory

500 GB HDD

802.11n Wireless with Wi-Fi Direct

HDMI In/Out

USB 3.0

For starters its not a gaming console – it's an entertainment system. Microsoft might want us to use the Xbox One for all of our living room entertainment, but we all know that it will be primarily used for playing games.There had been some speculations about the new console needing to be “always online” for it to be used, something that did not sit well with a lot of the fans. However, they could all breath calmly again as the company refuted these rumours.But much like the prime competitor PS4 – everything and a bit more will be connected, and with the cloud all of your stats will be recorded and updated. How they will utilize this later on is still uncertain. However, we do expect something more of a social network, than the previous community for the 360 – an updated Xbox live.And as expected – we did not get rid of the Kinect – instead we got a bulkier one. But perhaps the company managed to solve the issues of the previous version.“Kinect Real Vision technology dramatically expands its field of view for greater line of sight. An all-new active IR camera enables it to see in the dark. And using advanced 3D geometry, it can even tell if you’re standing off balance,” the company writes.Another big news is the “Real Voice” – which enables voice control.One of the biggest negatives with the new console – sorry; with the new entertainment system - is the fact that it will not work with games from the Xbox 360.During the presentation we learned that the system will house: